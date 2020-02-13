USD 260 Special Services will host a parent workshop at its Spring Parent Night March 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tanglewood Elementary, 830 Ridgecrest. Dinner and childcare will be provided.
Becky Moeder, Special Services assistant director, said although the event is geared to parents of special education and gifted students, anyone in the community is welcome to attend.
The 10 workshop topics are:
· IEP/504 Bootcamp. Discussions of Individualized Education Plans and 504 Plans.
· Dyslexia Awareness. An overview of dyslexia and how Derby Public Schools identify and support at-risk students.
· Advocacy: Achieving Child-Centered Success. Ten easy tips to help advocate for your child.
· Poor Nutrition = Poor Sleep. The benefits of a good night’s sleep and creative strategies to improve nutrition.
· Gifted Panel Q&As. Panel with expertise in the area of struggles gifted children encounter, such as dealing with emotions or struggling with perfectionism.
· Related Service Provision in the School System: Occupational and Physical Therapy. Occupational and physical therapy services in education under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
· Beyond Parenting: Behavioral Interventions at Home. Some suggestions for reducing problem behaviors, increasing compliance and dealing with difficult children at home.
· Post-Secondary Resources and Transition. Information about support for all students after high school graduation.
· SpEd Friendly Technology (updated). Resources to up-to-date accessible web-based computer programs and apps designed to meet the particular learning characteristics of kids with special needs.
· Behavior in Young Children. Teaching behavioral strategies for children ages 0-5.
Dinner will be from 5:30 to 6, followed by two 40-minute sessions from 6:05-6:45 and 6:50 to 7:30 for the workshops, Moeder said. Each participant may select two of the workshops to attend.
“We have presenters from Families Together, Parents as Teachers, and staff,” Moeder said.
The Special Services Department has been hosting a spring and fall Parent Night for about three years.
“We did the workshop before, and it was very popular so we thought we would do it again. We hope we will get a good turnout,” Moeder said.
To RSVP call 316-554-8004 or email SpecialServices@usd260.com. Moeder emphasized it is important to RSVP so they will know how much food will be needed, and how many National Honor Society students they will need to provide childcare.