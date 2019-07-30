Derby Public Schools is considering selling its current administrative center to the local American Legion post.
Following the July 8 board of education meeting, Derby Public Schools received a $75,000 bid from the American Legion Post 408 for the administrative center, 120 E. Washington St.
Post 408 was formerly headquartered at the VFW Post 7253 building on 101 S. Baltimore Ave. On June 30, the post left the building and began searching for their own space.
The post currently meets at the Derby Public Library, said Commander Bryan Page.
If it successfully purchases the administrative center, the post’s letter of intent says it would like to take possession of the property by Nov. 1, 2020.
The district’s new administrative center, a bond project, is not expected to be complete until October 2020.
Board members said they wanted to work with the American Legion post on the offer, but they wanted to extend the time period to December 2020 or January 2021 to allow the district more time to relocate to the new administrative center.
Board Vice President Justin Kippenberger said the American Legion post would make a “good fit” at the administrative center building, but he wanted to explore the potential of making a counter offer.
“This would be a good group to have there,” Kippenberger said. “I just want to make sure we don’t just jump at the first thing without making sure we’ve done the due diligence there.”
Board member Matthew Joyce expressed concerns that a counter offer could cause the American Legion post to change its bid.
“They already knew about the leaky roof and the problems with the heating and cooling units,” Joyce said. “If we were to counter, they’re going to start asking for concessions. They want certain things fixed.”
The post’s intent to purchase has stipulations that the district will maintain, “in good operating order,” the building’s structure and mechanical equipment. It also says the district will provide the post with maintenance records on all HVAC equipment and original building plans.
“If they get the documents and they see a lot of issues, they may ask for stuff to be done [in a contract],” Kippenberger said.
Ultimately, the board directed Superintendent Heather Bohaty and legal counsel to negotiate the terms of purchase with the American Legion post, including the closing date and purchase price.
Bohaty is expected to return at the Aug. 5 board of education meeting with renegotiated intent to purchase for board approval.
The board also voted unanimously at the meeting to pursue a 12-month real estate contract for Pleasantview Elementary School with J.P. Weigand and Sons, Inc.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated American Legion Post 408 is located at 101 S. Baltimore Ave. That is not correct, as the post moved out of the building at the end of June. The story has been updated to reflect the facts.