Derby Public Schools sent a notice to parents after a recent trend on TikTok called the “devious licks” challenge impacted two of its buildings.
The trend encourages students to create a video of them on TikTok stealing, removing, damaging or vandalizing school property. People who participate in the video challenge often reveal stolen school property from their backpack or their clothing.
Across Derby High School and Derby Middle School, the district has seen the theft of several items, including a fire extinguisher that was recovered and repositioned and over 10 soap dispensers. The primary struggle comes with protecting soap and dispensers from theft and damage because replacements for those items are frequently on delay due to supply chain issues.
“There is a cost associated with the physical dispenser and an even higher cost is associated with the actual soap in the dispenser. Losing soap dispensers also affects proper hand washing issues,” reads a notice sent to DHS parents.
In the trend, students rarely include faces of perpetrators, which has also complicated things for the district. The district, of course, cannot place cameras in school restrooms.
The incidents also take time way from educational tasks, the district said, while staff try to investigate and identify those responsible. Students who can be identified will be disciplined and their parents could be charged for the damage or loss.
The letter from the district ends with a plea for parents to inform their kids of the costs of the trend and encourage them to report incidents when they witness them.
“Although the vast majority of our students are not involved in these incidents, the real monetary cost of these acts are ultimately levied against all the parents that pay taxes to provide the many items associated with the school,” reads the statement from the district.
The challenge has swept social media and is plaguing districts across the country. Some schools have had to closely monitor or even shut down bathrooms.
In northeast Kansas, Lawrence High School had to close several bathrooms after students pried soap dispensers off the walls, the Associated Press reports. Then, students tried to steal the “closed” signs, so staff is guarding the bathrooms, even the closed ones. The trend also has reached Wichita schools.
The AP also reports a spokesperson said TikTok was removing “devious licks” content and redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior and that it doesn’t allow content that “promotes or enables criminal activities.”