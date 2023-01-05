To start 2023, the Kansas State Department of Education recently announced winners of its annual Horizon awards. Derby Public Schools nominees Jamie Rhue and Rochell Knight were both among this year’s honorees.
Administered regionally (based on the U.S. congressional districts), the Horizon Award program allows Kansas school districts to honor exemplary first-year teachers. The program recognizes and rewards teachers who have served as outstanding representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state during their first year of teaching.
El Paso Elementary’s Rhue and Derby Middle School’s Knight are both now in their second official year of teaching and admitted the recognition reinforces their commitment to education.
“The recognition from this award makes me want to strive to be a better teacher to my students and other teachers,” Rhue said. “I want to help new teachers find the rewards in teaching because the first few years can be a struggle. It can be hard to find the balance between school life and home life.”
“I have learned so much from my first year until now and seeing all the hard work fuels me to try and find other ways to help not only my students, but each and every student in the Derby district,” Knight said. “I have learned this past year that I enjoy leading, which will take me places to spread my joy.”
Receiving the honor, Rhue and Knight credited their students and coworkers in helping them earn the recognition they were proud to share.
Each school district is able to submit nominations of one elementary and one secondary teacher for the Horizon Award, with a total of four per category per region recognized each year.
As winners, both Rhue and Knight will be recognized during a luncheon at the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) conference in February. They are also invited to participate as special guests in the two-day KEEN conference.
“It is a huge honor to have both nominees win,” said USD 260 Director of Communications Katie Carlson. “We have had one winner before but I am not sure that we ever had both nominees win in a given year.”