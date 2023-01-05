Horizon Winners 2023

Derby Middle School's Rochell Knight (left) and El Paso Elementary teacher Jamie Rhue were both recently honored as Horizon Award winners by the KSDE.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

To start 2023, the Kansas State Department of Education recently announced winners of its annual Horizon awards. Derby Public Schools nominees Jamie Rhue and Rochell Knight were both among this year’s honorees. 

Administered regionally (based on the U.S. congressional districts), the Horizon Award program allows Kansas school districts to honor exemplary first-year teachers. The program recognizes and rewards teachers who have served  as outstanding representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state during their first year of teaching.

