The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported 8-year-old Harmoney Harper of Wichita died after being hit by a school bus the morning of Aug. 16 in the Oaklawn area, near 47th Street and Clifton Avenue. Harper was a fourth-grade student at Oaklawn Elementary.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students,” USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement. “Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district.”
“She was full of compliments for everyone around her. Any time you would see her, she had a smile on her face and was always the first to give everyone a hug each day," said Oaklawn Principal Donna Osborn. "Her passing is a tremendous loss and Harmoney will be missed greatly at Oaklawn."
Reports indicate the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Locust. Capt. Benjamin Blick of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was waiting for her school bus with her brother when she darted out between two cars and was struck by a different Derby school bus on its route through the neighborhood driving east on Locust. Harper was pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported no other individuals on board the bus were hurt.
Sheriff's staff noted no charges are expected at this time, though the accident does remain under investigation.
Bohaty said the district will alert patrons of support efforts as soon as possible.
“We will provide information that we may receive regarding opportunities to help the family once it becomes available,” Bohaty said. “Derby Public Schools staff are here and ready to help support our students, staff and families cope with this loss.”