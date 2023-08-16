Crime Scene
COURTESY

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported 8-year-old Harmoney Harper of Wichita died after being hit by a school bus the morning of Aug. 16 in the Oaklawn area, near 47th Street and Clifton Avenue. Harper was a fourth-grade student at Oaklawn Elementary.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students,” USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement. “Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district.”

2
1
1
14
0