At the Feb. 7 Derby school board meeting, members of Tanglewood Elementary staff were honored for their service with Derby Public Schools. Those recognized included Stephanie Hull, Alana Kooser, Janell Peninger, Katie Windorski (10 years), Stacy Canfield (15 Years), Jeannie Haag and Eric Seyb (25 Years). Additionally, Haag, Tara Nussbaum and Seyb received the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools. Pictured left to right are Haag, Peninger, Seyb, Nussbaum, Canfield and Tanglewood Elementary Principal Amy Steadman.
USD 260 staff recognized for service with district
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-