During a Derby Board of Education meeting in the summer of 2021, parent Cassie Fagan sparked the conversation of a possible pay-to-ride bus program. Fagan presented Wichita Public Schools’ current policy, which allows students who live within 2.5 miles from their school to take the bus if their walk is hazardous.
Fagan asked the school board to consider adopting a policy similar to that of USD 259. The hope for this program is that it would allow transportation for students who are located on hazardous routes and are within the 2.5-mile non-busing radius that is set by the state. As it stands currently, some students have to cross six lanes of traffic with no crosswalks at the intersection of K-15 and 63rd Street.
At the Aug. 23, 2021, Board of Education meeting, the board approved the formation of a committee to research a possible pay-to-ride program. The goal of the committee included researching the logistics and feasibility, such as staffing requirements, number of riders and costs to the riders. The committee is made up of district staff, community members and administrators.
“The market would be dramatic; it would be hard to accommodate everybody,” said Derby Public Schools Director of Operations Burke Jones.
The pay-to-ride ride pilot transportation program committee presented its recommendations to the Derby Board of Education at the April 11 meeting. The committee came to the conclusion that there is a need for this program. The pilot program will roll out at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year if it is approved by the school board.
“I appreciate all the work you guys have put in on this and I am very glad it has gotten to this point,” said Board of Education member Tina Prunier.
If the pilot program is passed by the school board it would roll out in targeted areas that the committee found to be the most impactful. The cost for the pilot program would be $300 per student or $550 per family for the school year. A promise to pay program will be available for parents to make payments throughout the duration of the school year. The district would also offer fee reductions and waivers for eligible students.
“We have the buses currently so we are not adding any drivers, we are not adding any new vehicles for this pilot program. It is just a matter of driving a different bus and accommodating the growth that way,” Jones said.
“As far as cost goes there really wouldn’t be a lot of additional cost other than maybe paying a driver a little bit longer?” asked school board member Andy Watkins.
“Our drivers are on a two-hour minimum agreement. Most of their routes don’t take two hours so really about the only cost is the extra little bit of fuel that it would take,” Jones stated.
The Board of Education will officially vote on the pay-to-ride transportation pilot program at the next meeting on April 25.