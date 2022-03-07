Gearing up for its next five-year strategic plan (for 2022-2027), Derby Public Schools is currently looking to gain public input.
Following on the heels of some focus groups held recently, the district will be putting out a public survey to gather more feedback through March 20. Additionally, USD 260 is looking for 40 individuals interested in serving on a strategic plan steering committee to take all feedback collected and develop it into goals and objectives for the next five years.
Individuals interested in serving on the steering committee should contact Superintendent Heather Bohaty at hbohaty@usd260.com by March 16. Potential members must be available to attend a six-hour planning meeting April 7 at the Derby Public Schools Administrative Center, as well as four more planning meetings (approximately two hours each) this spring.