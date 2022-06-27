Derby Public Schools is seeking input on its use of ESSER funding for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 school year through an optional survey, which is now live.
This survey is a requirement of the American Rescue Plan for the ESSER-III funding the district receives. Feedback from previous surveys helped make changes in food service and program offerings.
USD 260 will use the data from the survey to inform education and safety planning. Completing the survey does not guarantee a specific outcome, but all feedback will be read and considered.
Patrons are able to fill out the survey now through noon on July 18 at derbyschools.com.