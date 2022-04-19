Derby Public Schools is in the midst of reviewing new Physical Science, Earth Science, Environmental Science and AP Environmental Science curriculum for Derby High School, as well as Physical Education and Health curriculum for the middle and elementary school students.
The school district invites parents/guardians and future families interested in viewing the materials from the two programs to provide their written feedback. Materials will be available to view at the Derby Administrative Center (1550 E. Walnut Grove) from 3:30 to 8 p.m. April 21.