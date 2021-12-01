Derby_logo
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Derby Public Schools is requesting feedback to gain more insight to ensure the desired support is in place to continue meeting student and staff needs for the 2021-2022 second semester.

The feedback will help the district meet a six-month requirement for the American Rescue Plan Act ESSER-III funding it is anticipated to receive during the 2021-2022 school year. Funding will help with items such as additional learning opportunities, social-emotional supports, health/safety needs, etc.

Individuals interested in helping provide feedback can fill out an online survey by noon on Dec. 6 or attend an in-person session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the district’s administrative center (1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd.). To RSVP, email name, role and contact information to lhoyt@usd260.com.

