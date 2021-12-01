Derby Public Schools is requesting feedback to gain more insight to ensure the desired support is in place to continue meeting student and staff needs for the 2021-2022 second semester.
The feedback will help the district meet a six-month requirement for the American Rescue Plan Act ESSER-III funding it is anticipated to receive during the 2021-2022 school year. Funding will help with items such as additional learning opportunities, social-emotional supports, health/safety needs, etc.
Individuals interested in helping provide feedback can fill out an online survey by noon on Dec. 6 or attend an in-person session from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the district’s administrative center (1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd.). To RSVP, email name, role and contact information to lhoyt@usd260.com.