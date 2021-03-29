Derby Public Schools is entering the process of appointing a new member to the Derby Recreation Commission.
The school district received word in March that current board member Brian Johnson is not seeking reappointment. The Derby Board of Education is responsible for appointing two members to the DRC board.
Rick Ruff, DRC board president, is the other USD 260 appointee. Based on the DRC’s founding resolution, the district’s new appointee must live within USD 260 boundaries but outside of the corporate limits of the City of Derby.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty outlined the timeline for appointing a new DRC board member at the BOE’s March 22 meeting.
The district will first form a three-member committee with two BOE members and one DRC board member. In April, the district will field applications by advertising the opening. Interviews would be conducted in May, and a recommendation would be brought to the BOE in June, with the hope that the successful candidate will begin serving in September.