At the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association’s annual conference held at the start of June, USD 260 staff walked away with much acclaim as several bus drivers received awards for their performance in both the regional and state Safe Driving competitions.
Top amongst all bus drivers was Derby’s Mollie Cornwell. Cornwell was named grand champion and also took first in the state in the Conventional Experienced category.
Other winners from USD 260 included Selena Edwards, who was named top state rookie and also took first in the Transit Rookie category at both the state and regional competition. Annette Tolkacz earned a third-place finish at state (and second at regionals) in the Transit Experienced category, while Amy Tucker took second at regional in the Transit Rookie category.
“I am extremely proud of their accomplishments; they have put in some hard work this spring practicing for the competition and they were well rewarded [June 3] when the trophies were handed out,” said USD 260 Transportation and Supply Supervisor Randall Collins. “They were also very supportive of each other, encouraging and pushing to give their very best. Having their expertise here in Derby helps our entire transportation staff; they are a wealth of knowledge and will freely share it with other drivers.”