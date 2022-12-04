Joel Craig (volunteer) and Barbara Greenup (staff) were recognized as the November recipients of the “I Make A Difference” Award during the most recent school board meeting.
Winner of the volunteer “I Make A Difference” Award Joel Craig, of JCraig Photos, was honored for his volunteer efforts serving students, families and the school community.
Parents want to celebrate the milestones and accomplishments of their child’s life, remember the stages they have outgrown and watch their personalities develop. Craig, also known as JCraig Photos, helps make that possible in a beautiful, memorable way. Craigl is at the forefront of all things Derby. Whether he is on the sidelines, in the stands or on the mat, wherever he goes, great photos are sure to follow.
Volunteering his time at various sporting events, extracurricular activities and community events, Craig is there to serve families who may have forgotten their camera, can’t get close enough to the action, cannot make it to the event or just simply don’t share the same photographic skill set he has. After taking hundreds or sometimes thousands of photos, he shares them on the JCraig Photos Facebook page for students, families and the community to save and share. Scrolling through his page, anyone can see the reactions and heartfelt appreciation of his work while also catching glimpses of Derby students’ impressive talents, the community pride and the joy of being a Derby Panther.
A Derby High School parent, who nominated Craig, shared her gratitude for JCraig Photos being at special events and catching exciting moments a parent may not always see.
“Wrestling is a tough sport and there are moments I must turn away or feel overwhelmed with pride and collapse, like the time my son won a state championship!”
The parent further expressed her appreciation saying, “Thank you for scheduling your weeknights, weekends and more to capture the day - or moments - here in Derby. We are lucky to have you as part of our community!”
Joanna Chadwick, journalism teacher at Derby High School, noted how helpful Craig’s expertise and knowledge is for students in the journalism program who are also often covering and photographing similar events.
“He’s at every single sporting event, on the road and at home, taking excellent photos. He’s who I direct my new journalism photographers to because he does everything the right way. If my students simply mimic him during games, they will learn what to do and when to do it. And if they – or me – have a question, he’s ready and willing to answer it,” Chadwick said. “He freely gives up his time to provide a service that many schools and communities aren’t fortunate to have.”
This month’s winner of the staff “I Make A Difference” Award is Barbara Greenup for her support of her students outside of the classroom.
Greenup is a sixth grade math teacher at Derby North Middle School. She is a leader in the classroom, as well as ensuring students are supported in their extracurricular activities on the weekend.
In order to support her students in their extracurricular activities, Greenup asks her students for copies of their sports or activities schedules. A parent shared that Greenup showed up each week for her eldest son’s football and basketball games while he was in sixth grade at Derby North. The parent now has another sixth grader and Greenup has attended several of his football games.
On a Saturday, the same parents spoke to Greenup at her son’s football game and found out that she had been to a soccer game on Friday night, was attending several football games on Saturday and planned on attending a soccer game on Sunday.
Greenup then responded saying she enjoys supporting her students. She feels as though it gives her the opportunity and something meaningful to connect with her students about the following week at school.
Parents are extremely appreciative of Greenup for using her free time on the evenings and weekends in order to build and strengthen her relationship with students and their families.
“Mrs. Greenup is a very talented and experienced teacher,” added DNMS leadership. “Coupling this with her caring personality and commitment for her students, she makes a magnificent difference every day.”