November IMAD

Joel Craig  and Barbara Greenup were recently recognized with Derby Public Schools’ November I Make A Difference awards.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Joel Craig (volunteer) and Barbara Greenup (staff) were recognized as the November recipients of the “I Make A Difference” Award during the most recent school board meeting.

Winner of the volunteer “I Make A Difference” Award Joel Craig, of JCraig Photos, was honored for his volunteer efforts serving students, families and the school community.

