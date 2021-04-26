The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $320,000 to replace 16 older diesel school buses in eight Kansas school districts. Derby Public Schools was among the districts to receive grant funding, with $40,000 being directed to USD 260 to replace two buses.
Overall, $10.5 million is going to 137 school bus fleets in 40 states to replace 473 older buses, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country. Since 2008, the DERA program has funded over 1,300 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in over 70,000 engines.