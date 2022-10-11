The Kansas State Department of Education recently approved full accreditation for Derby Public Schools. Receiving accreditation means the district is in compliance with the state board and that it has provided conclusive evidence of growth in student performance.
Kansas Education Systems Accreditation (KESA) focuses on districts creating systemic change among all school buildings and meeting the goals of the KSDE. Goals outlined by the KSDE include social-emotional factors, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, high school graduation and postsecondary success.