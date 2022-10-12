Derby Public Schools recently announced it was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA). The funds were granted through the Military Connected Student Academic and Support Program (MCASP) competitive grant process.
DoDEA grants aim to strengthen family, school and community relationships and enhance student achievement for military-dependent students. Derby schools serve a significant number of military-connected students because of the district’s proximity to McConnell Air Force Base.