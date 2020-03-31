In preparation for its launch of continuous learning on Monday, March 30, Derby Public Schools hosted ZOOM sessions that detail its plans for all grade levels.
Derby Informer staff has assembled many of the questions and answers from these calls, preparing families for what the next two months will hold.
Additional information is shared following the Q&A, including time allowed for respective courses.
How will grades be calculated?
“Students’ grades for fourth quarter will be calculated through yearlong courses based on the students’ averages for 1st through 3rd quarter. We will continue to track assignment completion but we will not give out a typical grade. Instead we will give feedback. We will not lower students’ grades. Instead we will allow them to maintain that average or improve the grade.”
Is there a game plan to continue this into next year if necessary?
“We are taking things week by week. We need to see how things go. We understand we need to have some flexibility … and will continue to communicate everything regarding plans.”
Will teachers’ lessons be recorded?
“[You will have to] work with individual teachers and schedules on that. But that is an option that has been given.”
Will students continue to receive Individualized Education Program (IEP) services?
“Absolutely. We will not be in a brick and mortar setting … but we will be online in a collaborative setting to meet your child’s IEP goals.”
What about already scheduled IEP meetings?
“If you have any IEP meetings scheduled between now and the end of the year, we will continue to meet. The only difference is how we conduct that meeting. It just won’t be able to be in person.”
What about ESY (extended school year services)?
“We will have ESY, but we don’t know what that looks like at this time. If your child qualifies or is in need of ESY services, we will provide an online model at the very minimum.”
My [child] transferred at semester. How will my child’s grades work?
“If your child transferred at semester, we will use their semester grade average and add that to their third quarter grade to come up with the fourth quarter [grade].”
How do we go about filling out an out-of-district paper?
“Starting April 1, it will be on our website.”
When will library books and other non-essential items need to be returned?
“If they’re not essential items and it’s just a matter of cleaning things out of a locker, that will come at a different time. We will let you know when that time is.”
What if my child has classes at two middle schools?
“For students that have classes in two of our middle schools, your teacher will communicate your class schedule to you.”
Are there meals for students with allergies?
“Right now we do not have meals for students with allergies.”
Do students have to do everything in the paper packets?
“If you choose to pick up a packet, that mode is self-paced. You could choose to do all of the items, and you may choose to not do all of those items.”
Can eighth grade students still apply for programs at DHS?
“Yes, they can still apply for the programs that they would typically be able to apply to in the fourth quarter.”
Any information on the driver’s education classes for the summer?
“At this point, we have driver’s education classes on the calendar. We will provide additional information as we get closer about whether we will proceed or cancel.”
What about track gear that was ordered?
“We will get information to you at a later date so you can make sure you get your items.”
What about extra curricular activity tryouts and teams?
“At this time all sports and extra activities for this semester have been cancelled. Information about any later tryouts will come up at a later time.”
What happens if we paid for a field trip?
“We will be putting out information about how refunds will work. We will be able to work on refunds for those items.”
How will the high school schedule work?
Mondays and Wednesdays will be green days, while Tuesdays and Thursdays will be white days. Fridays will include all classes. All classes for block scheduling will conclude by 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They will finish by 12:20 p,m. on Fridays. Homeroom will be from 1:00-1:15 p.m. on green and white days.
Will teachers be providing parents a syllabus?
“We don’t know if teachers will provide a new syllabus, but you can certainly inquire.”
While grades can’t go any lower, is it possible for students to raise a grade if they work diligently?
“We’ve told teachers to acknowledge the students that are striving to learn and let’s reward them. We can’t speak to whether or not it’s possible to raise an entire letter grade or not.”
How can we get materials, such as PE clothes, from district facilities?
“There will be time established for that. It’s going to be the latter part of April if not beyond that. We will also develop a schedule to attain graduation supplies. We’ll plan and communicate on when those can be picked up.”
How will activity eligibility work for students in the fall?
“The Kansas State Activities Association requires students to pass five original courses to be eligible. Spring semester determines fall eligibility. Because of this situation, we’re going to stick with the KSHAA five-class rule.”
Will there be a graduation or a type of senior recognition service?
“I [Mr. Tim Hamblin, principal] am going to do everything I can within the KDHE and county guidelines to try and find some way to honor the Class of 2020. What that looks like, I don’t know. I’ll be honest, my focus is getting Derby High School up and running. There is time and I will devote the time to some sort of a recognition.”
What about the tradition of seniors ringing the bell at the high school?
“I [Mr. Hamblin] promised kids through a tweet the night that Governor Laura Kelly made her announcement that I’d find a way for them to safely have that experience … It might be in July, but that cast iron isn’t going anywhere.”
OTHER INFO:
• K-12 teachers will offer weekly emails or posts, daily office hours for additional learning support, and email responses within 24 hours Monday through Friday.
• Attendance will be taken, but there will be no penalty for missed attendance. Participation will be recorded.
• Any students using paper packets instead of online learning will be able to pick packets up during the free lunch pickup time, or receive packets over email.
K-12 will have the following daily requirements under USD 260’s Continuous Learning Plan (times are in minutes):
Grades K-1 – 15 ELA (English Language Arts), 15 math, 15 science/social studies
Grades 2-3 – 20 ELA, 20 math, 20 science/social studies
Grades 4-5 – 30 ELA, 30 math, 30 science/social studies
Grades 6-8 – 30 ELA, 30 math, 30 science, 30 social studies, 60 electives
Grades 9-12 – 30 minutes per teacher