Derby Public Schools has officially opened registration for this year’s annual STEMKAMP (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics for Kids of Active Military Personnel), which will be held June 20-24 at Derby North Middle School. This year’s theme is “New Frontiers in Space.”
The camp is open to current second through seventh grade students and cost is $30 for the first child and $15 for each additional child from the same household.
Registration is open to 200 students and students do not have to be military-connected to attend, though preference will be given to those students. For more information, contact Ron Rothe at rrothe@usd260.com.