For those interested in driving a bus, and possibly filling open positions for the 2022-2023 school year, Derby Public Schools will be sponsoring two “try-it-out” days in June.
The event is intended to provide an opportunity for hands-on exposure to help decide if driving a bus could be the right job for you. Bus driver trainers will be on-site to speak with those interested in learning more about what driving a bus entails and will ride with the person while the bus is being operated.
A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is not required to attend or apply. The school district will help individuals acquire a CDL if hired.
Derby’s “try-it-out” days will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. June 21 and 23 at Panther Stadium (925 E. Madison Ave.).