Derby Public Schools leadership recently announced that Jamie Rhue (El Paso Elementary teacher) and Rochell Knight (Derby Middle School teacher) have been selected as the district's 2023 representatives for the Horizon Award.
The Horizon Award program offers Kansas school districts an opportunity to honor exemplary first-year teachers. The program, sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), recognizes and rewards teachers who have served as outstanding representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state during their first year of teaching.