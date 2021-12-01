Having been addressed on school buses, the USD 260 operations department is now looking into GPS fleet tracking for all other district-owned vehicles, with Director of Operations Burke Jones bringing a proposal before the school board on Nov. 22.
The proposed contract for fleet tracking would be with Geotab – the same system currently used by the city of Derby – at a cost of $18.87 per vehicle per month, or $962.37 total.
Geotab allows for tracking of items such as vehicle routes, speed, seat belt usage, etc. It would also come with a full maintenance reminder and tracking system for included vehicles.
Action is expected to be taken at the next school board meeting in December.