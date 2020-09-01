Derby residents will soon be able to turn their own devices and televisions to Panther activities and athletics.
The National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) offered a comprehensive package to its partnering schools, giving content from each district to its communities for free. Previous packages ranged from $10 a month to a single annual payment of $70.
The cost of this programming would be approximately $3,000 per school district.
Broadcasts of multiple sports, mostly basketball and football, are done by Derby High School business teacher Mike Packard. The money raised through these broadcasts goes back to the school, aiding DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America).
“I want to make sure they’re able to [continue] to do that,” District Activities Director Russell Baldwin said at the Aug. 24 school board meeting. “… That’s what we’re leaning toward doing so that people who can’t make it into the stadium can watch for free online.”
These broadcasts will be aided by the addition of three new Pixellot cameras. These cameras are located at Panther Stadium, the new Derby Soccer Complex and the high school gymnasium.
Each of these cameras will have auto-tracking features that will eliminate the need for any camera operators. There will be scores on screen that work alongside venue scoreboards.
“For any other venue, all it requires is hooking up a camera and having somebody move it,” Baldwin said. “That’s what Mike has already been doing for the last couple of years.”
While these conversations have primarily focused on high school sports at this time, Baldwin indicated that they’re exploring options for middle school coverage.
“Doing something as simple as
setting a camera up to broadcast
middle school games is something we’re looking into,” he added.
Advertising can be sold for these broadcasts and Baldwin said Packard has already begun exploring that option for Derby streaming.
Board member Tina Prunier asked if there would be a possibility to stream any non-athletic events, which Baldwin said is doable. He also said they’re still speaking with band, orchestra and choral directors on how to properly transmit sound so that audio and visual components are both adequate.
The district activities director also said the platform is user-friendly.
“It’s also concerts [and other events],” Baldwin said. “… You can basically broadcast anything. You give that NFHS link out, you go to the page, click on the school and you can find a full list of events. You click on the one you want and that’s when the camera kicks in.”