Patrons with a child 5 years old before Aug. 31 are encouraged to complete USD 260 kindergarten pre-enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year from April 18-22 at www.derbyschools.com/KDGPPreEnrollment. The web page will be available to view starting April 4.
To complete pre-enrollment, parents will need a certified copy of the birth certificate for each child enrolling, proof of residency in the Derby school district, Kansas Certificate of Immunization and a health assessment (physical) for each child starting school in Kansas.
If unable to complete required forms online, reach out to your child’s school for assistance. An Address Locator Tool is available on the district website, www.derbyschools.com, to help determine students’ home attendance school.