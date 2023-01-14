At the Jan. 9 Derby Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the finance department with its 38th certificate of excellence in financial reporting. The Derby school district has received the distinction from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) since 1983.
Derby Public Schools was one of 34 government organizations in the state of Kansas to receive the distinction from the GFOA. Director of Finance John Regier and accounting assistant Kelly Herring accepted the award.