Derby Public Schools staff Miranda Johnson (front left) and Jenny Ramsey (back left) check in parents Krista Johnson (front right) and Megan Roets to pick up their children as part of a reunification drill district personnel went through at an Aug. 12 training
As the general trend across the U.S. has seen active shooter incidents increase over the past 20 years, the Derby school district has continued efforts over that same time frame to put safety in its classrooms at a premium.
Retired Derby police officer Matt Liston has taken that on as his primary task, now serving as the Safety and Security Officer for Derby Public Schools. Liston updated community members on what the district is doing to keep kids safe at a recent chamber luncheon.
The first SRO in USD 260, Liston is now a trainer for the National Association of School Resource Officers and addresses the topic of school safety across the U.S. on a regular basis. Traveling all over the country, he has taken note of how well Derby is positioned in terms of school safety.
“Over the years and years I’ve been doing this, Derby is way ahead of the curve with a lot of places I’ve been,” Liston said.
Being an SRO prior to the Columbine shooting, Liston is aware of how much things have changed and continue to change. He also credited the district for being proactive in trying to keep up with the landscape that continues to evolve in the wake of each school shooting.
Among the many ways Derby is ahead of the curve, Liston noted the NASRO standards recommend one SRO per 1,000 students. USD 260 currently has one SRO at each middle school and two at the high school – which has a student population of a little over 2,000.
In the 2018 bond issue, there was also a lot of money directed toward school safety – with locks being a focal point.
“We spent a lot of money on safety with that bond money. One of the things that we did do is we upgraded all of the door locks districtwide,” Liston said. “An active shooter has never breached a locked classroom.”
Part of the emphasis with the lock upgrade was to update the latches, making it easier to determine whether a door is locked or unlocked – a simple task that may become a little more difficult amid high tensions.
USD 260 also implements a SafeVisitor management system to help flag potential threats and put additional bond money toward having two secure vestibules to make school entrances that much harder to broach.
“Is it really inconvenient trying to get into a school sometimes?” Liston said. “Good; we want it to be.”
Liston noted the vestibule upgrades were a direct reaction to the Sandy Hook shooting. Having traveled to Boston, Pittsburgh and other larger cities in the past year, he noted that is another area where Derby Public Schools is leading the charge.
The district also adopted standard response protocols to either hold, secure, lockdown, evacuate or shelter (depending on the situation), which are routinely drilled.
Multiple outlets – including an app and hotline – are also in place for students and staff to report leakage, something that has been a common theme among all school shootings.
Moving forward, USD 260 is currently partnering with Homeland Security to check its cybersecurity capabilities, while purchases were also recently approved for a new radio system to bolster communications in emergency situations and lighting improvements at a number of district buildings to help deter threats.
Derby personnel also went through a training on Aug. 12 to address the aftermath and what goes on after the initial shooting incident is over.
“We think about all the stuff that happens, but we don’t think about the recovery and what happens after, so this is the part we need to get up to speed on as well,” Liston said.
Along with the SROs, Liston and district staff also work closely with Derby Police in preparedness efforts. While the schools are covered, Derby Police Sgt. Derek Dunn is available to lead trainings for local organizations as well – which can be as basic or comprehensive as needed.
“It’s, sadly, something everybody should probably think about,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Staats.