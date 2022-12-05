Purple Star School

McConnell School Liaison Program Manger Greg Martin (shown above, at left) welcomes a student to Tanglewood. Derby Public Schools is currently taking on efforts to further such support for military student and families by earning the new Purple Star designation.

With its already strong military ties, Derby Public Schools is currently looking to enhance those connections even further to support military students and families in the coming years.

USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty came before the school board at its Nov. 28 meeting with a resolution to consider as part of an effort for Derby schools to earn the newly created (as of October) Purple Star designation.

