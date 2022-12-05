With its already strong military ties, Derby Public Schools is currently looking to enhance those connections even further to support military students and families in the coming years.
USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty came before the school board at its Nov. 28 meeting with a resolution to consider as part of an effort for Derby schools to earn the newly created (as of October) Purple Star designation.
“It shows individuals that are moving into our area or current people who are here that we have a certain commitment to making sure that we’re supporting them as their school and ensuring that our military students have successful transitions and support in our buildings,” Bohaty said of the distinction.
The Purple Star designation recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to the nation's military. This program seeks to ensure that military children transition successfully into new schools and stay on track for graduation.
Both districts and schools have a list of criteria to meet in order to earn the designation, with a resolution publicizing support for military students and family (which Bohaty presented) among those items.
Other districtwide activities to earn the distinction include securing professional development regarding special considerations for military students and families, as well as having an assigned central office staff member to be the contact for the school-based liaison and military families. The resolution also called for the district to establish a trained point of contact at each USD 260 building to support and connect military students/families with the needed resources.
For schools to earn the Purple Star designation, each building must have a student-led transition program and host a recognition event to demonstrate a military-friendly culture, as well as completing at least one military support activity (having a public military display, forming a military family committee, hosting a military fundraiser, etc.).
Additionally, any qualifying school must maintain a link to a districtwide military student/family support page with key information for those relocating.
“That’s an important piece because when individuals move in, especially, there are different academic requirements, graduation requirements,” Bohaty said. “It’s different in Kansas than it could be from another state.”
Bohaty pointed out that both the district overall and many Derby schools already adhere to some of the criteria, with several schools actively working on applications for the Purple Star designation – which are due Feb. 1.
Once applications are submitted, Bohaty noted those will go to an advisory group who will forward them on to the Kansas State Board of Education for consideration at its March meeting.
As 12.42% of the district’s student body is military-connected, Bohaty noted the Purple Star distinction would reinforce an already strong relationship between Derby Public Schools and nearby McConnell Air Force Base. That support does not go unnoticed, according to Flight Chief for McConnell Child and Youth Services Tracy Bradford.
“One of the [Department of Defense] goals is to have quality education available for the military youth who might be moving every two to four years,” Bradford said. “While we don’t necessarily recommend one district over the other, being able to show that USD 260 [facilities] have been designated as a Purple Star School is going to automatically show those families that are transitioning in that Derby’s committed to supporting our youth and helping them with their educational goals.”
No action was taken on the resolution Nov. 28, with the item to come back, but the Board of Education showed general support for the initiative.