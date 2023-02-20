BOE Contract

After a nearly three hour executive session, the Derby Board of Education approved the contracts of three school administrators on Monday, Feb.  20.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

On Feb. 20, the Derby Board of Education reversed course on a previous vote to not renew contracts for three Derby administrators that was passed at the Feb. 13 BOE meeting.

At the Feb. 13 school board meeting, BOE members voted 4-2 against renewing employment contracts for the current district superintendent and two assistant superintendents starting with the 2024-25 school year.

