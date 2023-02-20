On Feb. 20, the Derby Board of Education reversed course on a previous vote to not renew contracts for three Derby administrators that was passed at the Feb. 13 BOE meeting.
At the Feb. 13 school board meeting, BOE members voted 4-2 against renewing employment contracts for the current district superintendent and two assistant superintendents starting with the 2024-25 school year.
Board members Matthew Joyce and Tina Prunier voted to approve the contract renewals at the Feb. 13 meeting, while Board President Michael Blankenship, Andy Watkins, Jennifer Neel and Robyn Pearman voted against the renewal. Board member Pam Doyle was not present at the meeting.
The vote on non-renewal of contracts related to Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder and Superintendent Heather Bohaty. The three individuals are currently in contract through the 2023-24 school year.
According to Bohaty, the board’s options included renewing the contracts as presented, renewing for just one year or to take no action on the request.
Following the vote to non-renew the contracts, a special board meeting was held on Feb. 20 to address that issue. After an almost three hour executive session, Board President Michael Blankenship read a statement to the packed crowd at the district administrative center.
“The board believes that Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Assistant Superintendents Becky Moeder and Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson will lead our staff with strong overall improvements as a district,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship went on to say that a report will be shared at the next school board meeting on Feb. 27 containing some of the academic focus areas over the next few years.
Blankenship then asked the board to entertain a motion to approve the contracts as originally recommended at the Feb. 13 board meeting. The motion would extend contracts for Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson through the 2024-25 school year.
The vote was 5-2, with Blankenship and board member Andy Watkins voting not to approve the contracts.