DNMS Building

Derby North Middle School will be one of three sites to launch a new before and after school program through the Boys and Girls Club starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

 FILE

The Derby school district will have three new Boys and Girls Club programs beginning in the 2023-2024 school year following approval by the Board of Education at its March 27 meeting. The site of the programs will be Derby Middle School, Derby North Middle School and El Paso Elementary. The idea was initially brought to the board for informational purposes on March 13.

Additional information and clarification was provided to the board by Superintendent Heather Bohaty and Junnae Campbell, executive director of Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas.

