The Derby school district will have three new Boys and Girls Club programs beginning in the 2023-2024 school year following approval by the Board of Education at its March 27 meeting. The site of the programs will be Derby Middle School, Derby North Middle School and El Paso Elementary. The idea was initially brought to the board for informational purposes on March 13.
Additional information and clarification was provided to the board by Superintendent Heather Bohaty and Junnae Campbell, executive director of Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas.
Board President Michael Blankenship, who was absent from the March 13 meeting, asked Campbell to clarify who chose the curriculum to be used during the program. Campbell assured him that the programs will work in coordination with the district administration, staff, parents and students on choosing curriculum.
Some note of concern was expressed at the March 13 meeting because one of the 16 curriculum programs available from the national Boys and Girls Club of America addressed LGBTQ issues. At that meeting, Campbell said that was mainly a curriculum used in-house for staff training and would not be used unless requested by the host school principal and teachers.
Campbell went on to say parents would have input through a survey but would not select what curriculum is being used.
Campbell clarified at the March 27 meeting that the curriculum used would be aligned with the curriculum of the Derby school district and parents would be notified what curriculum was being used.
Another area addressed by board member Tina Prunier was whether the Derby Latchkey Program at El Paso Elementary would be replaced by the Boys and Girls Club. Holly Wills, program coordinator for Derby Latchkey, stated both programs would be offered in the 2023-2024 school year.
Blankenship asked why the district shouldn’t just expand the Latchkey program instead of adding the Boys and Girls Club.
Bohaty outlined the key differences in the two programs. One difference between the two programs is Derby Latchkey is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. when full day services is offered. Boys and Girls Club is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days.
Another difference is the cost to parents for the programs. Latchkey charges $20-$35 per week for before and after school services or $30 per day for full day services. Boys and Girls Club charges a one-time $50 membership fee. Latchkey is open to all eligible students in the district. Boys and Girls Club is only available to students enrolled in schools that host the program.
After all questions were answered to the board’s satisfaction, a vote was called and the proposal passed 7-0.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas has 15 programs that include 13 partnerships with school districts in Kansas.