With less than two months remaining until the overhaul of Panther Stadium, final steps were taken to secure the project at the Oct. 12 board of education meeting.
A unanimous 6-0 vote locked in the guaranteed maximum price for the project. That is set at $7,377,704. Work is tentatively set to begin on Monday, Nov. 30 and the project is set to be completed by Aug, 27, 2021.
“We’re still in line with what we said in design development and we’re on budget when you take all of that into account,” USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones added.
Jones said the project, which was originally supposed to begin at the conclusion of the 2019 football season, is a long time coming for USD 260 and its constituents.
“There has been a tremendous amount of work by the design and construction team to get us to this point,” he said. “The budget was extremely tight on this project and they looked at a lot of alternatives for us and to get us to where we need to be with the budget. Kudos to them on the work they put in as well.”
Two alternatives/extra additions were discussed over the summer as part of design development. Those included the construction of a third ticket booth and a shade structure at the concession stand. The additional ticket booth was added ($68,014), but the shade structure ($100,000) was not included and could be re-evaluated at a later date.
“All of that is still in line with where we were at in design development,” Jones said. “This project is complicated to look at as a line item because we had the lighting, parking lot project and the construction of Panther Stadium. We are on budget and we are still a little over $1.3 million in remaining bond interest funds.”