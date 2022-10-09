District leadership recently informed Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Emily Noe of her nomination for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year award. Pictured at the announcement are (left to right) Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Holly Putnam Jackson, Stone Creek principal Sandy Rusher, Noe, Superintendent Heather Bohaty and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder.
DMS language arts teacher Mandy Walls was the second nominee for 2024 KTOY within USD 260. Pictured sharing the news are (left to right) DMS principal Clinton Shipley, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder, Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Walls and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Holly Putnam-Jackson.
District leadership with Derby Public Schools recently announced its latest nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year awards. Representing USD 260 in consideration for the award will be Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Emily Noe and Derby Middle School language arts teacher Mandy Walls.
The honor, given by the Kansas State Department of Education, is awarded the year prior (with Newton High School’s Brian Skinner recently being named the 2023 recipient) – allowing nominees to network and work together in sharing educational ideas throughout the process.
Each school district is allowed to nominate one elementary and secondary teacher for the award, with finalists from each region to be announced later in the current school year. Noe and Walls will now work on finalizing their award applications by the Nov. 7 deadline.
KSDE’s Teacher of the Year Award recognizes and utilizes representatives of excellent teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession. According to their principals, Noe and Walls are fitting representatives for Derby Public Schools.
“She is an amazing teacher, who is intentional about how she instructs students and facilitates lessons in her classroom that allows her students to creatively apply language arts concepts to real-world scenarios,” DMS Principal Clinton Shipley said of Walls. “She has been instrumental in building a school culture that inspires students to be the best versions of themselves. At DMS we pride ourselves on our mission to educate the whole child, including their mind, body, and spirit, Ms. Walls embraces that mission and it is a central part of who she is as an educator.”
Walls is a leader both for students and staff, with Shipley pointing out her mentorship of current Horizon award nominee Rochell Knight. She also was part of the team that helped develop positive behavior management systems for the school over the past two summers, to help build rapport between students and staff. Similarly, Noe is also committed to staff and students alike.
“Emily is an outstanding educator. She's intentional and focused on the goals that students need to be successful. More so, her heart is wrapped into each moment of her day with students,” said Stone Creek principal Sandy Rusher. “Emily takes time to lead and coach our new teachers. Her level of engagement and thoughtfulness is unlike many others.”