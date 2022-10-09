KTOY 2024 1

District leadership recently informed Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Emily Noe of her nomination for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year award. Pictured at the announcement are (left to right) Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Holly Putnam Jackson, Stone Creek principal Sandy Rusher, Noe, Superintendent Heather Bohaty and Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

District leadership with Derby Public Schools recently announced its latest nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year awards. Representing USD 260 in consideration for the award will be Stone Creek Elementary kindergarten teacher Emily Noe and Derby Middle School language arts teacher Mandy Walls.

The honor, given by the Kansas State Department of Education, is awarded the year prior (with Newton High School’s Brian Skinner recently being named the 2023 recipient) – allowing nominees to network and work together in sharing educational ideas throughout the process.

KTOY 2024 2

DMS language arts teacher Mandy Walls was the second nominee for 2024 KTOY within USD 260. Pictured sharing the news are (left to right) DMS principal Clinton Shipley, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder, Superintendent Heather Bohaty, Walls and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Holly Putnam-Jackson.
0
0
0
0
0