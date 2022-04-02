At the March 28 Board of Education meeting, district staff members were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Administrative Center staff members highlighted included Litona Hoyt, Jaime Johnston (10 years), Kelly Kitterman (20 years) and Superintendent Heather Bohaty (25 years). Carlton Learning Center staff were also honored, including Lori Belew and Danna Peterson (20 years). Additionally, Bohaty was recognized with the University of Kansas School of Education 25-year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools. Pictured at the presentation are (left to right) Kitterman, Bohaty and Hoyt. Not pictured: Johnston, Belew and Peterson.
USD 260 administrative staff recognized for service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Apr 2
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 23