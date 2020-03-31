Derby Public Schools has added a third free meal pickup location, available to all children up to 18 years old while schools are closed.
The free meal pickup locations are:
- Derby Public Schools Central Kitchen, 610 E. Market
- Oaklawn Elementary, 5000 S. Clifton Ave.
- Wineteer Elementary, 8801 E. Ent (McConnell’s housing gate will be open from 12-1PM)
The prepackaged meals – which have no registration or family income requirements – are available for curbside pickup 11:30-1PM Mon-Fri. Children must be present to receive a meal, including students older than 18 enrolled in USD 260 programs.