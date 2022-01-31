Following a unanimous vote of the Derby school board, the district will be bringing back COVID -specific paid leave for staff retroactive to Aug. 1, 2021.
Through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, both emergency paid sick leave and expanded family medical leave relating to COVID-19 were required by certain employers – including school districts – as of April 1, 2020.
Leave requirements of the FFCRA expired on Dec. 31, 2020, but USD 260 opted to continue the leave provisions through the rest of the 2020-2021 school year (until July 31, 2021) at a cost of $250,268. That cost was covered through the Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund – though the district elected to discontinue that leave as of August 2021.
“We felt we were in a place to be able to utilize those funds in some different ways,” said Superintendent Heather Bohaty.
Bohaty noted the district wanted to see what other districts in the area were doing, playing into the move not to extend the COVID leave initially this school year. However, with the spike in COVID cases seen this semester and more districts opting to offer leave again the Derby National Educators Association reached out – proposing a memorandum of understanding to bring back an updated COVID leave policy.
A proposal brought forward by district staff and approved by the DNEA would see the COVID leave shortened – from 10 days total to five days – and be in place retroactively from Aug. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The retroactive nature, Bohaty noted, was to make sure any staff who got COVID recently would not miss out on the opportunity to use the allotted leave time. She also confirmed that the reintroduced COVID leave would be available to all district employees.
“There’s no requirements federally or anything else for a school district to do this,” Bohaty said. “This is a matter of taking care of people.”
Once again, costs incurred would be covered by ESSER funding – a good use of that aid in the eyes of school board members, who voted to approve the MOU for the new COVID leave policy 7-0.
Additionally, the board made some minor amendments to recent updates to the district’s COVID protocols.
Relating to the recent elimination of contact tracing and changing quarantine guidelines approved by the school board, the board members asked staff for some confirmation regarding recommended testing on the sixth day following the new five-day quarantine period and if masks would be required (or similarly recommended) upon return.
On the requirement of masks, Bohaty noted the guidance from the county and state was that they are recommended upon return from a five-day quarantine. However, there were concerns from the district’s legal team in wanting to provide “extra precautions” in those situations.
“I think there’s great concern from legal if for some reason you had a student that was positive in there and not having them wear a mask days 6-10,” Bohaty said. “Again, it’s a choice if people are testing or not during that period of time.”
With Bohaty noting the district would not be in conflict with any other policies leaving the masks as a requirement – which they currently are – in the five-day period following a quarantine, the board took no action to change that portion of COVID protocols.
However, the board did have questions regarding the testing upon the sixth day after a five-day quarantine, which is recommended by the state and county as a guide (but not a hard and fast rule) for exiting quarantine.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder noted that, conferring with local physicians from the district’s gating committee, they believe in the negative tests helping with safety measures – but masks would still be recommended following testing regardless of the results.
Given that the current policy requires students/staff to wear a mask for five days after a COVID quarantine, regardless of test results, the school board voted 7-0 to remove the item recommending tests on the sixth day following the quarantine period.
“If we’re recommending something I’m afraid people are going to want to get that done,” said Board President Michael Blankenship. “I just don’t want to cause confusion on the matter.”