Parks Plan

The concept design of Garrett Park features a new baseball field, expanded parking lot, pickleball courts and mini courts. A reflective pond was suggested to enhance the Walk of Freedom at the park.

The city of Derby held a public forum on July 28 to discuss its master plan regarding four neighborhood parks. Updates to High Park, Garrett Park, English Park and Hand Park were the primary parks presented at the public forum. The city of Derby is working with PROS Consulting and Confluence to help conduct research and provide a layout of possible park additions.

Through surveys, assessments and feedback from the community, the team was able to form a layout for future parks. The city also allowed community members to add feedback at various events in Derby.

