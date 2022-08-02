The city of Derby held a public forum on July 28 to discuss its master plan regarding four neighborhood parks. Updates to High Park, Garrett Park, English Park and Hand Park were the primary parks presented at the public forum. The city of Derby is working with PROS Consulting and Confluence to help conduct research and provide a layout of possible park additions.
Through surveys, assessments and feedback from the community, the team was able to form a layout for future parks. The city also allowed community members to add feedback at various events in Derby.
The city of Derby was interested in seeing the different types of features of value for the people of the community and established grids with various additions in parks. These grids were presented at a few events in Derby, and individuals could provide feedback by adding a green or red dot on different features displayed on the page. The master plan presented options for additions based on the input.
Hand Park showed the largest area of opportunity. The diagram of the park showed additions, including pickleball courts, zip line, restrooms and an adventure playground. English Park was the second park that included updates like a splash pad and a hammock grove.
High Park and Garrett Park are two Derby parks that hold a lot of activity, and several improvements were suggested. High Park is home to several events in Derby, including the Smoke on the Plains Festival. A food truck loop was suggested to help with the influx of options during events.
An amphitheater and possible update to the stage were also options.
A farmer’s market generated a lot of positive feedback on community surveys, so adding an area dedicated to it was suggested in High Park.
The Garrett Park additions included a re-sizing of a baseball field alongside an addition for another field and increased parking. The downside of the parking addition is that it would cut the size of the current soccer fields. In feedback from the community, there was an interest in creating mini courts, which are small-scale fields designed for younger kids. Pickleball courts were also suggested.
Despite the upcoming opening of the Sandbox, there were still several options for pickleball on the master plan. It will create a free option for pickleball which the staff believes will attract an audience.
There is one more public forum planned for late September with the goal of presenting the master plan to the City Council on Oct. 11.
