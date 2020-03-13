Below are updates and communications from Derby organizations in reference to events, activities and more having to do with the current Coronavirus concerns.
If your organization needs to communicate any information to the public please submit it to news@derbyinformer.com. We will continue to update this list with additions and changes as we get them from you. If you are seeking information please check back to this page for information and updates.
UPDATES as of 3/14/20
Rock Regional Hospital
As we prepare for increased exposure in our communities to COVID-19, Rock Regional Hospital is dedicated to keeping patients, visitors, employees and the community safe. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are valuable resources to both hospitals and the community and we have daily communication to ensure Rock Regional Hospital has the most up to date information. Our COVID-19 Taskforce that meets each morning to review our approach and processes for treating patients and make any necessary modifications as we gather new information.
We have made these modifications to our visitors policy.
All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry into the hospital beginning this afternoon.
- Visitors must be 18 or older.
- Only one visitor per patient.
- Pre-hospital calls will include COVID-19 screening questions.
- Hospital staff will complete further screening questions for anyone answering yes to the initial screen and take the appropriate steps which may include sending the individuals out of the facility.
Calvary Baptist Church
Sedgwick County has ordered that groups may not meet in larger numbers than 250 people to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Because of this we will be making adjustments to our upcoming services.
- All services on Sunday, March 15th have been canceled. The church leadership is considering how we will continue to meet and be compliant with government.
- We will meet for Wednesday night prayer as usual at 7:00 p.m. Awana is on spring break this week.
- Be sure to regularly check the church website cbcks.org and like the Facebook page for updated service info and bulletin announcements.
Aviator Church
At this time, all services at Aviator Church will move forward as scheduled. We will be monitoring news, updates and recommendations and take them into account in making future decisions. This page will be updated as information changes. Some things to keep in mind: If you are feeling sick or have symptoms of illness, for the sake of the rest of the congregation, please refrain from attending church. If you feel that you need to stay home to protect your family, our messages will be posted online and you can find them at www.aviatorchurch.com.
Derby Community Chorus
In light of developing awareness and in reaction to Coronavirus (COVID-19), will not have rehearsal and performance efforts for this Spring Session.
Derby Parents as Teachers
We will be enjoying Spring Break next week at Parents As Teachers. There will be no scheduled events. We are hoping to reopen our playroom and fitness room shortly after April 1st. We are working on new policy guidelines, safety guidelines, and doing some updates to our playroom.
Derby Public Library
The library is currently open. All library programs are canceled until March 30. We are currently in Phase One of our public safety response plan. Please watch our social media channels and website for updates to available services. Find our full response plan on our website here: https://derbylibrary.com/news/overview
Derby Public Schools
Derby Public Schools is closely monitoring the status of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Out of precaution, Derby Public Schools will not hold practices or activities on-site or off-site during the week of Spring Break. Resuming practices and activities will be re-evaluated on or before Sunday, March 22. If at any point a decision is made that impacts Derby Public Schools, we will communicate with families via Skylert, our mass notification tool, and post on www.derbyschools.com.
Derby Recreation Center
As we experience the recent emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), our vision could not be more prevalent in our role to keep you healthy. We currently have no scheduled events in the near future that will exceed 250 people. We have inquired about general traffic at our recreation centers with the Sedgwick County Health Dept. The County instructed us that our general facility traffic does not fall under the county’s current definition of “gatherings”. However, we have been instructed that this could change. We are monitoring the situation very closely. While we are currently operating as normal this could change as the local situation evolves and as we learn more from our government partners.
Field Station: Dinosaurs
As the nation deals with the current spread of COVID-19, we want to assure everyone that health and safety of our guests and employees is of the utmost importance. Please see updates at KansasDinos.com/COVID19-Response.
Pleasantview Baptist Church
We will not be canceling our services at this time. We will be meeting for Sunday Worship at our normal time. Feel free to join us as usual. But if you have any pre-existing health conditions and/or a compromised immune system, or feeling ill, including fever, upper respiratory issues, etc, we advise you to worship with us at your home. We will be livestreaming our service. Join us at www.facebook.com/pbcderby.
Southrock Christian Church
Southrock Christian Church will not be having services on Saturday or Sunday as a result of the County ban on restricting public events of 250 or more. A video sermon is available through the South Rock website, www.southrockchrisitan.com.
Classes generally held on Saturday and Sunday during church hours are also canceled at this time. Small groups or Bible studies will be allowed to meet at their regular time.
St Mary Catholic Church
The Bishop of the Diocese of Wichita issued an announcement this afternoon (https://catholicdioceseofwichita.org/covid-19-update-for-the-diocese-of-wichita/) that Mass will still be held, but granted the people of the Diocese a dispensation from going to Mass.
St. Mary Catholic Church in Derby will have Mass at regular times this weekend. Rev. Joe Eckberg asked that, in keeping with The Most Rev. Carl Kemme’s letter and CDC guidelines, anyone that is “ill, elderly, immune-compromised, or feels hesitant or fearful about being in such gatherings” refrain from coming to Mass. He expects that Mass will therefore be under the 250-person gathering limit imposed by Sedgwick County.
We have postponed Confirmation (which was to be held March 25 and April 1), canceled our Sunday Coffee and Donuts, and are looking at what other measures to take at this time.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
Woodlawn UMC plans to hold services, with precautions. We don’t anticipate that we will have over 250 in any one of our services given the invitation for elderly and high risk underlying health conditions to stay home. We will live stream our service at 11 am. Public will be notified if this changes. We are continuing to monitor the latest developments.