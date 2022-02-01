Cancellations have started to roll in for Feb. 2 due to expected winter weather. If your group or activity has to cancel/reschedule an event, let us know so we can pass on that information by emailing news@derbyinformer.com or calling 788-4006. Check this page for updated closings/cancellations.
Area cancellations
Derby Public Schools: Due to the amount of predicted snowfall, Derby Public Schools will not be in session on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. This includes Latchkey, other extracurricular activities/practices and special events that may have been scheduled. Cooper Elementary’s ribbon cutting has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.