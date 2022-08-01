The Derby City Council adopted an ordinance amending the Derby traffic code at its meeting on July 26.
Done to stay in line with changes at the state level, City Attorney Jacque Butler noted the changes were minor this year.
Primarily, the ordinance updates include a more comprehensive definition of electric-assisted bicycles, which also restricts anyone under 16 from operating a Class 3 electric-assisted bicycle. The other main change was to DUI penalties, amending how municipal courts can handle partial waiver of fines and diversion agreements.