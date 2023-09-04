Derby Police Department staff confirmed that two individuals were found dead after a late-night shooting on Sept. 4.
Officers responded to a call of reported gunshots in the 1500 Block of E. McClelland at around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Derby Police Chief Brandon Russell confirmed that once on scene, officers heard another gunshot.
Upon entering the residence, police found two individuals dead at the scene – a 51-year-old female and 47-year-old male. Derby PD personnel indicated evidence points to this being a case of a murder-suicide.
Police reported they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time, though Derby PD continues to investigate the incident.
Names of the deceased have yet to be released, but the bodies have been released to the Sedgwick County Coroner's office for autopsies. Check derbyinformer.com for further updates.