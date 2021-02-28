Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, the Derby Police Department was alerted to a train, pedestrian collision in the 7300 block of K-15 Highway (near the K-15/Meadowlark Boulevard intersection) that left one dead.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee reported a 16-year-old female Derby resident was on the tracks a quarter mile south of Meadowlark and struck by a train.
“As a result of that, she received fatal injuries,” Lee said. “At this point, we’re still fairly early into our investigation. We’re trying to piece together why she may have been on the track and exactly what happened.”
No name is being released at this time as Derby PD is waiting until all next of kin are notified.
The Derby Police were on scene from the time of the collision at 8:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the department continues to lead the investigation.
Lee said anyone with relevant information to assist in the investigation of the collision can contact the Derby Police Department at 788-1557.