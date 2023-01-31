Restroom Sign

Based on state and federal guidance, legal counsel affirmed the direction of the DRC's new policy on transgender bathroom/locker room usage.

Following reports of recent direction given to staff and a special meeting of the Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors on Jan. 30, the DRC made a statement on its policy regarding the use of bathroom/locker room facilities by transgender individuals.

In the statement, released the morning of Jan. 31, the DRC noted it had consulted legal counsel in regards to its policy – allowing transgender individuals use of the facilities matching their gender identity rather than biological sex.

