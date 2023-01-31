Following reports of recent direction given to staff and a special meeting of the Derby Recreation Commission Board of Directors on Jan. 30, the DRC made a statement on its policy regarding the use of bathroom/locker room facilities by transgender individuals.
In the statement, released the morning of Jan. 31, the DRC noted it had consulted legal counsel in regards to its policy – allowing transgender individuals use of the facilities matching their gender identity rather than biological sex.
The DRC’s attorney reviewed federal and state law and advised, per the 2020 Supreme Court case Bostock vs. Clayton, that homosexual and transgender employees are protected against discrimination on the basis of sex by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Federal guidance from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also states that transgender employees should be free to use the locker room of their gender identification.
Per the DRC’s attorney, guidance from the State of Kansas Human Rights Commission also indicates an obligation to be non-discriminatory in the provision of public accommodations (not just for employees).
Following reports of the new policy, questions to the DRC led to a statement that indicated the direction came from USA Swimming after providing recommendations to its member clubs regarding transgender accommodations.
The recommended practices policy for gender diverse minor athletes adopted by USA Swimming states the following:
“An athlete should be able to use the locker rooms, changing facility and restroom that is consistent with his/her/their gender identity. When requested and/or where available, an athlete should be provided access to a gender‐neutral bathroom or changing facility (i.e., family restroom, gender neutral bathroom).”
Due to the contentious nature of the issue, the DRC Board of Directors sought additional legal advice during the recent special meeting. Holding an executive session with an additional attorney – specializing in civil rights and employment law – the previous counsel the board received was affirmed.
Per a statement following the special meeting, the board indicated its belief that transgender customers have the right to use available public accommodations in a manner consistent with their gender identity.
“The DRC developed and provided guidance to staff to help them assist customers in the least obtrusive manner possible so our transgender patrons have access to the same accommodations as all other customers. Our staff will not investigate an individual’s birth gender identity,” the statement read. “The board is sensitive to the feelings of our staff and customers and believes it can provide a safe environment within the demands of existing law.”
Additionally, the statement noted that a private family locker room is available for use by any customer at the DRC.
