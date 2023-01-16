On Jan. 14, the city of Derby experienced a computer network disruption. Upon discovering the issues, administrative and IT staff immediately began working with third-party computer specialists to investigate the incident.
Federal law enforcement was quickly notified and the city is cooperating with those agencies while the investigation continues in an effort to determine what impact the incident had on information stored on city network systems. Staff reported the city of Derby constantly monitors network security, carries cybersecurity insurance and works with the appropriate agencies when or if there are any concerns.
As part of the disruption, outgoing and incoming email on the city's network is not available. Anyone needing to get a hold of city staff is recommended to call for assistance. City Hall can be reached at 788-1519 and a list of other department numbers are available at www.derbyks.com. Those needing to communicate by email can use the temporary address derbykscommunications@gmail.com.
Currently, all public services in Derby (including core services such as police, fire response and water/wastewater utilities) remain operational.
While there is no current estimated timeline for restoration of network services, utility customers will still be able to pay their water bills by cash, check and credit/debit card. Customers should bring their utility bill with them to City Hall. Utility bills will also be going out late because of the disruption and due dates will be changed accordingly.
The city will provide updates as additional information is available, as staff is working diligently to minimize service interruptions wherever possible. Updates will be available at derbyks.com or on the city’s Facebook page.