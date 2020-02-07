The Mad Hatter: "Would you like some wine?"
Alice: "Yes..."
The Mad Hatter: "We haven't any and you're too young.”
– Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
Happily, guests at Uncorked 2020 – Leap Into Wonderland – will not only have wine but also plenty of delicious appetizers and delightful entertainment.
The Feb. 29 Derby Community Foundation fundraiser promises to please the palates of the all the Alices, Mad Hatters, Queens of Hearts, Tweedle Dees and Tweedle Dums, White Rabbits and other costumed and non-costumed guests.
Truly Amazing Catering and Olive Tree Catering are providing appetizers for this year’s Uncorked, according to DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn.
The Olive Tree is offering their signature Mediterranean-style appetizers, including mini quiche, stuffed artichoke hearts and French macaroons, Hearn said, and Truly Amazing Catering owners Trudi Mankins and Angela Allen of Rose Hill have “embraced the Wonderland theme.”
“When Angela and I were thinking about Alice In Wonderland the things that stuck out to us were the playing cards [who are the loyal servants and guards for the Queen of Hearts],” Mankins said.
They incorporated that into club, diamond, heart- and spade-shaped sugar cookies, as well as embellishments on other appetizers, she said.
Alice finds a box under the table and in it, a tiny cake with the words “EAT ME” on the top. There was a large mushroom growing near her, about the same height as herself; and when she had looked under it, and on both sides of it, and behind it, it occurred to her that she might as well look and see what was on the top of it.
– Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
Those excerpts from the classic tale inspired the cake balls and the sausage-stuffed mushrooms on the Truly Amazing menu, Mankins said, and cucumber tea sandwiches fit the Mad Hatter Tea Party theme.
Entertaining guests during the evening will be the Blue Moon Jazz Quartet, performing whimsical Wonderland-themed music, Hearn said. The quartet, all teachers at Wichita State University, are headed by Mulvane resident Scott Strecker.
One of the highlights of Uncorked is the silent auction. This year’s auction items include a Derby Panther cooler filled with team football items, Christian Dior sunglasses, a Derby Recreation Commission basket that includes a one-year family membership and Rock River Rapids season pass, a Kansas City Chiefs cooler filled with team items including Kingdom Ale, and a Symphony in the Flint Hills package, to name just a few.
“I hear from many people who attend Uncorked that they enjoy having a dress-up event in Derby, while others comment they enjoy socializing,” Hearn said. “There are those who like the Mystery Boxes, Wine Pull, and/or Silent Auction. We try to provide something for everyone [21 or over] at Uncorked,” she said.
Tickets for Uncorked are available at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 Mulberry Road, or online at derbycf.org.