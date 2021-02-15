How do you capture the fun of a costume party, silent auction and more and transfer it to an “unevent?” Those are the questions Derby Community Foundation Executive Director Theresa Hearn had to answer while planning this year’s virtual variation of Uncorked, the organization’s annual fundraiser.
While operating in a much different format this year, many elements had to be put on hold, but the DCF is trying to recapture some of the magic with a raffle of four “Support Derby” prize packages that will be held on Feb. 27.
Several area businesses (golf courses, restaurants, retail stores, etc.) have contributed to the prize packages so far – whether through items purchased from event sponsorships or donated to the cause. Even as Hearn noted the idea this year was to help local businesses that have supported the DCF over the years, several have still managed to throw their support behind the DCF and the mission of Uncorked (raising funds for community enrichment grants).
As Hearn sees it, participating in the raffle is a win-win, since it supports both the DCF and local businesses.
“There are lots of great gift certificates and merchandise in each prize package – and they all support local businesses. The past 12 months have been particularly hard on local businesses, so by supporting Uncorked 2021 with the purchase of a raffle ticket, folks are also supporting local businesses,” Hearn said. “The Derby Community Foundation has been integral in supporting local organizations providing direct service to Derby area people during the pandemic. By purchasing a raffle ticket, you are really helping to continue the work of the community foundation to provide for the immediate needs of our community.”
Prize packages in the raffle are valued at $500 each and include wine, gift certificates and a number of other items. Tickets are currently on sale for $30 each through DCF board members and online at derbycf.org. Currently, 240 of the 300 allotted tickets have been sold, with online ticket sales scheduled to stop Feb. 26 or when tickets run out.
Hearn said she has been pleased with the ticket sales for the first-time virtual event and the response from the DCF’s “faithful” supporters. She stated the DCF did not intend to solicit donations for prizes this year, but is grateful for that support as well – which has added to the overall value of the prize packages.
On Feb. 27, the DCF will run a tribute to 2021 Uncorked sponsors, donors and have a 2020 year-in-review presentation to go over the accomplishments of the community foundation. The raffle video will then be posted at 7 p.m. While Uncorked may not be quite the same as in years past, the great response so far has Hearn optimistic it will bring in plenty for the community enrichment grant program.
“An unevent certainly is not our first choice for Uncorked 2021, but it is the best option given the pandemic. We have been thrilled by the response from sponsors, businesses, donors and the public,” Hearn said. “I truly appreciate the support of the Derby area of Uncorked 2021. It’s new territory for everyone.”