The dog days of summer may be over, but the dog days of fall are just beginning – at least for those around the Derby community.
On Oct. 16, the Decarsky Dog Park officially opened to the public, giving Derby residents (and those nearby) a new amenity to take advantage of – and one they can explore with their furry friends, a first in the community.
“We’ve not had a place for dog owners to gather and take their dogs in our community ever,” Director of Parks Steve White said. “It’s going to be exciting to see citizens and surrounding communities’ citizens visit our park and have a place to congregate, enjoy each other’s company and watch their dogs play. It’s just a great benefit, a great place for people to socialize and allow their dogs to socialize, run, have a good time and get lots of exercise.”
Located in Decarsky Park in southeast Derby (1600 Line Drive), the dog park has been in the works for a while. It was identified as a community need as part of the Parks Master Plan developed in 2008, according to White, and funded in part by the Derby Difference Sales Tax that helped in the formation of both Decarsky Park and Madison Avenue Central Park.
Vicky and Tomp Decarsky (and their foundation) also had a hand in making the three-acre dog park a reality – a dog park that features amenities such as two fenced yards (one for large dogs, one for small dogs), a fenced agility course, pond and dock for retrieval training, shade structures/benches, water bubblers, wash stations, parking, restrooms and ADA accessibility.
Along with Derby residents, White foresees the park being used by members of the Rose Hill, Douglass, Mulvane, Udall and Haysville communities as well. He said he even projects getting visitors from the Wichita area, but it is clearly of greatest interest to the local community.
“We’ve had a lot of people express a want for a dog park such as this for quite a few years actually. It’s just a great opportunity for us to increase the diversification of our parks system by adding a dog park to it,” White said. “Our staff is excited about it and our community is excited about it as well.”
“This park has been in the works for many years, and we are ecstatic to open the gates to welcome our four-legged friends,” said Mayor Randy White.
Donating 63 acres of land, the Decarskys were an integral part in the formation of their namesake park, which will also feature a ballfield complex slated to open in 2021.
For now, the dog park will remain the lone feature open at Decarsky Park, but it is an exciting attraction. While having a dog park will take some getting used to, White invites the entire community to take advantage of the new amenity.
“This is going to be a learning experience for a lot of people, including us, and we really just ask that people respect each other, respect each others’ dogs and respect the park as well,” White said. “We look forward to everyone coming out and experiencing this dog park for many, many years to come.”
Hours of operation of the dog park are from sunrise to sunset. It will be closed on Monday mornings for maintenance. For more information, visit DerbyKS.com/dogpark.