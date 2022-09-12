As part of the city’s inaugural Third Thursday event in August, featured artist Rita Tillison shared her work at Warren Riverview Park, with proceeds from artwork sold (and free-will donations) going to construction of a church roof in Uganda.
The pastor of Renewal Evangelical Ministries in Fort Portal, Uganda, recently passed on thanks to Tillison and the Derby community for their contributions through the Aug. 18. event. Donations helped with much needed repairs to protect against the rain (which affects the church’s worship programs).