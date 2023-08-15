McCune Reeves

Derby residents Tiffany Williams-McCune (left) and Jacoby Reeves (right) were both recently convicted and sentenced for the financial abuse and physical neglect of the late Leslie Jeffries, also of Derby.

Tiffany Williams-McCune, 20, and Jacoby Reeves, 23, both of Derby, were recently convicted of financial abuse and physical neglect of 84-year-old Derby woman Leslie Jeffries. Williams-McCune is the great-granddaughter of Jeffries.

Appearing in Sedgwick County District Court, Williams-McCune pleaded no contest to two felony counts of  mistreatment of an elder person. One count was for financial exploitation and one count was for neglecting the physical needs of the victim. Last November, District Judge  David Kaufman sentenced the woman to 12 months in prison.

