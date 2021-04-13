Derby Drug and the city of Derby are partnering on a series of community vaccine clinics to be held at The Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park. Two opportunities remain, with clinics to be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 17 and 21. Individuals must register (https://form.jotform.com/Price_Pharmacies/COVIDCommunityClinic) for a vaccination time prior to the clinic.
Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines will be given by Derby Drug through the clinics, which are open to anyone 18 and older – part of the stipulations with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Vaccinations are free to recipients. Pharmacy staff noted roughly 200 doses will be available each day of the clinic. For more information, call Derby Drug at 788-6669.