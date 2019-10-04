Two females were transported to the hospital Friday morning after a car hit them in a crosswalk in Derby.
First responders responded around 11:15 a.m. to the scene of the accident at Baltimore Avenue and Madison Avenue.
Bill Pater, deputy chief of Derby Fire and Rescue, said one of the females was 3 years old, and the other was approximately 60. Pater said both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear at this time whether the two females were crossing Baltimore or Madison when they were hit.
KAKE News reports the older female was the 3-year-old's aunt. The station further reports that the mom said a driver was unable to see the two females crossing the crosswalk when they were hit.
No other information is available at this time. The Derby Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is developing. Check back later for updates.