Two Derby schools were recently recognized for the civic engagement opportunities they offer students. Derby North Middle School was recognized as a School of Excellence and Derby High School was recognized as a School of Promising Practice by the Civic Advocacy Network. The CAN was established by the Kansas State Department of Education in order to recognize schools that actively involve students in civic engagement opportunities and to help collect exemplary civic engagement practices to share with schools across the state. The main goal of the CAN is to promote civic engagement as part of all preK-12 students’ experiences. Schools named as Schools of Excellence are part of the CAN for three years.
Two Derby schools recognized by Civic Advocacy Network
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
